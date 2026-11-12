Sagittarius Horoscope Nov. 12 2026

The Sagittarius horoscope Nov 12 centers on the Moon sitting in your own sign of Sagittarius, lighting up your first house of self, identity and first impressions before it shifts into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET. That makes Thursday a day when how you show up matters, and the sky gives you extra reason to trust your gut while the Moon is still on your side.

The Moon is a waxing crescent at 11% illumination, according to timeanddate.com, which tracks with early-stage energy: something is building, not finishing. Overhead, the Sun sits in Scorpio in your 12th house of rest, reflection and endings, while Mercury, also in Scorpio and still retrograde, keeps that same introspective pull on your inner world.

Love And Relationships

Venus is retrograde in Libra, moving through your 11th house of friends, groups and hopes for the future. That placement favors reconnecting with a friend group or revisiting a shared goal over chasing something brand new. Venus is also sextile Mars today, a supportive angle that can smooth conversations with people you already trust.

Mars itself sits in Leo, in your ninth house of travel, higher learning and beliefs, and it is conjunct Jupiter there. If your relationship involves differing views on where to go next, literally or philosophically, this pairing favors an honest, big-picture talk rather than small talk.

Career And Money

With Mars and Jupiter both in Leo and both tied to your ninth house, Thursday favors work connected to travel, teaching, publishing or any pursuit tied to expanding your knowledge. That conjunction is a strong combination of drive and opportunity, and it lands in the part of your chart built for growth beyond your usual routine.

Mercury retrograde in your 12th house suggests this is not the day for finalizing contracts or sending a big pitch cold. Use it instead to review plans quietly before you act. Pluto in Aquarius, steady in your third house of communication, siblings and short trips, supports necessary but direct conversations, especially with Uranus trine Pluto in play today.

Health And Wellbeing

The Sun in Scorpio occupying your 12th house points to a day that rewards slowing down. This house governs rest and reflection, and with Mercury retrograde there too, your mind may want quiet processing time more than activity. A short walk, journaling or simply unplugging earlier than usual can help you reset.

Saturn retrograde in Aries continues to sit in your fifth house of romance, creativity, fun and children, joined by Neptune retrograde at just 1 degree Aries in the same house. Together they ask for patience with creative projects that feel stalled. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to your routine based on how you are feeling.

Sagittarius Tip For Thursday

Make your biggest decisions before 3:27 p.m. ET, while the Moon still occupies your own sign and backs your instincts on identity and first impressions. Once it shifts into Capricorn, shift your own focus toward practical follow-through rather than new declarations.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.