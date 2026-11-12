Leo Horoscope Nov. 12, 2026

The Leo horoscope for Nov. 12, 2026 centers on your own first house of self and identity, where Mars sits at 24 degrees of Leo in a close conjunction with Jupiter at 25 degrees. That pairing of the action planet and the growth planet in your own sign gives you a visible edge in how you come across to others today, while the Moon spends the day moving from Sagittarius into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, shifting the emotional tone from playful to practical as the day goes on.

Meanwhile, the Sun sits in Scorpio in your fourth house of home and family, joined by a retrograde Mercury at 5 degrees Scorpio in the same house. That combination keeps domestic and family matters active in the background, even as Mars and Jupiter put the spotlight on you personally.

Love And Relationships For This Leo Horoscope

Venus is retrograde at 22 degrees Libra in your third house of communication, siblings and short trips, forming a sextile to Mars in your first house. That aspect supports warm, direct conversations with a partner or someone you are getting to know, though Venus retrograde suggests double-checking before you send that text or make a promise you have not fully thought through.

With the Moon starting the day in Sagittarius, your fifth house of romance and fun, mornings favor lighthearted flirting or a spontaneous date idea. Once the Moon shifts into Capricorn in the afternoon, conversations with a partner may turn toward more practical topics like schedules or long-term plans.

Career And Money

Mars conjunct Jupiter in your first house is the headline aspect for your public and professional image today. This pairing can make you more willing to speak up in a meeting, pitch an idea or simply walk into a room with more confidence than usual.

Saturn, retrograde at 8 degrees Aries, sits in your ninth house of higher learning and travel, a reminder that any career move tied to further study, publishing or a long-distance opportunity may still need patience while Saturn works through its retrograde cycle. Pluto in Aquarius continues to sit in your seventh house of partnerships, keeping any business negotiation or joint venture tied to deeper questions of trust and power sharing.

Health And Wellbeing

With Mars and Jupiter both energizing your first house, physical energy should feel more available today, making it a good day for movement you enjoy rather than a routine you are dragging yourself through. The Moon’s shift into Capricorn by mid-afternoon can bring a more grounded, disciplined mood heading into the evening, useful for sticking to a wind-down routine. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to an exercise or wellness routine.

Leo Tip For Thursday

Use the morning’s Sagittarius Moon energy for the parts of your day that need enthusiasm and open conversation, then lean into the Capricorn Moon after 3:27 p.m. ET to handle practical tasks like budgeting or planning that require more structure. For more on how the current moon phase is shaping the broader mood this week, the waxing crescent Moon sits at just 11% illumination on Nov. 12, still building toward fuller light in the days ahead.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.