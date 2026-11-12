Virgo Horoscope Nov 12, 2026

The Virgo horoscope Nov 12 opens with the Moon spending its morning in Sagittarius before shifting into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, moving from your third house of communication into your fourth house of home and family. The Sun sits at 20 degrees Scorpio in that same third house, joined by a retrograde Mercury at 5 degrees Scorpio, so conversations with siblings or neighbors carry weight today, even with the usual Mercury retrograde mix-ups in play.

The headline shift is the Moon’s move into Capricorn midafternoon. That lunar ingress, paired with a Waxing Crescent phase sitting at 11% illumination, points toward a day that starts outward and ends with your attention turning toward home base. According to timeanddate.com, a waxing crescent moon marks early momentum building toward the first quarter, a fitting backdrop for a day that asks you to plant something rather than finish it.

Love And Relationships

Venus sits retrograde at 22 degrees Libra in your second house of money and self-worth, a placement that can make you measure affection in practical terms today. The good news comes from Venus sextile Mars, an aspect connecting that retrograde Venus to Mars at 24 degrees Leo in your twelfth house of rest and reflection. Partners may need quiet reassurance rather than grand gestures. If you’re single, the pull toward home in the afternoon suggests a low-key evening in beats a crowded one out.

Career And Money

Uranus, retrograde at 4 degrees Gemini, continues to sit in your tenth house of career and reputation, a placement that has been shaking up routines at work for some time. Mercury’s retrograde path through your third house, combined with Mercury square Pluto, means double-checking emails and contracts before you send them matters more than usual today. Venus retrograde in your money house asks you to revisit a budget or a past financial decision rather than start a new one.

Health And Wellbeing

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, both planets sitting in your twelfth house of rest and the hidden, points to a day where pushing too hard backfires. This is a general wellness pattern, not medical advice, so talk to a doctor or other health professional before making changes to any health routine. Pluto’s slow transit through your sixth house of daily work and health routines continues to favor small, steady adjustments over dramatic overhauls.

Virgo Tip For Thursday

Use the morning for calls, errands and any Mercury retrograde cleanup, then let the 3:27 p.m. ET Moon ingress into Capricorn guide you toward home by evening. A short check-in with family or a quiet dinner in fits the mood better than a packed schedule.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.