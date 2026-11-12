Aquarius Horoscope Nov. 12, 2026

Aquarius, the Moon spends the morning in Sagittarius, lighting up your 11th house of friends and future plans before shifting into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, according to the sky data for Nov. 12, 2026. That ingress turns the day’s focus toward quieter, more grounded territory as Mars meets Jupiter in a conjunction inside your seventh house of partnerships, a pairing that puts close relationships front and center.

The Sun sits at 20 degrees Scorpio in your 10th house of career and reputation, while retrograde Mercury trails behind it at 5 degrees Scorpio in the same house. That combination keeps professional matters active, though Mercury’s retrograde status suggests double-checking details before they go public. Pluto’s presence at 3 degrees in your own sign, Aquarius, continues to shape how others read your identity and first impressions this season.

Love And Relationships

Mars at 24 degrees Leo and Jupiter at 25 degrees Leo are conjunct in your seventh house of partnerships today, a pairing that tends to energize one-on-one bonds and bring a partner’s ambitions into sharper focus. Venus, retrograde at 22 degrees Libra, continues to move through your ninth house of travel and beliefs, which can color romantic conversations with questions about shared values or long-distance plans. The official aspect list also notes Venus sextile Mars, a supportive angle that can smooth over any friction Mars and Jupiter’s intensity might otherwise stir up in a partnership.

Career And Money

With the Sun and a retrograde Mercury both in Scorpio and your 10th house of career and public life, work matters stay in the spotlight. Mercury retrograde often calls for extra care with contracts, emails and public statements tied to your reputation. Saturn, retrograde at 8 degrees Aries, sits in your third house of communication, siblings and short trips, a placement that rewards disciplined, clear exchanges over quick decisions when it comes to money or logistics.

Health And Wellbeing

The Moon’s shift from Sagittarius into Capricorn in the afternoon can mark a natural turn from social energy toward a more structured, self-care mindset. Neptune, retrograde at 1 degree Aries, also occupies your third house alongside Saturn, which may make communication around rest or routines feel a bit foggy. Consider using the quieter evening hours, once the Moon settles into Capricorn, for grounding activities like a short walk or an early night. This is general wellness guidance, not medical advice, so talk to a doctor or other health professional about any specific health concerns.

Aquarius Tip For Thursday

With Mars and Jupiter conjunct in your partnership house, let a close collaborator or partner take the lead on one decision today. Uranus, retrograde at 4 degrees Gemini in your fifth house of romance and creativity, also favors carving out a small block of time for a hobby or playful project before the day ends. For a deeper look at how the Moon’s waxing crescent phase factors into today’s mood, timeanddate.com’s moon phase tracker shows the Moon at 11% illumination on Nov. 12.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.