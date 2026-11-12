Libra Horoscope Nov 12, 2026

Libra, retrograde Venus sits at 22 degrees in your own sign on Nov. 12, 2026, lighting up your first house of self, identity and first impressions. The Moon spends the morning in Sagittarius before shifting into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, moving the day’s focus from quick conversations toward longer-term plans. With your ruling planet turned inward, this is a day built for reflection rather than fresh starts.

The Sun sits at 20 degrees Scorpio in your second house of money and self-worth, joined by a retrograde Mercury at 5 degrees Scorpio in the same house. Mercury is squaring Pluto in Aquarius today, a combination that can surface old financial questions or buried feelings about your own value. Because Venus, your chart ruler, is still retrograde, the usual advice applies: this is better for reviewing than for signing anything new.

Love And Relationships

Venus retrograde in Libra’s first house tends to turn attention back on how you present yourself in relationships, not just how others treat you. Today that energy gets support from Venus sextile Mars, with Mars sitting at 24 degrees Leo in your eleventh house of friends and groups. That link can make it easier to say what you actually want from a partner or a friend without forcing the conversation.

Saturn, retrograde at 8 degrees Aries, continues to sit in your seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one relationships, joined there by retrograde Neptune at 1 degree Aries. Together they ask for honesty over idealism in close pairings. If a relationship has felt foggy or unresolved, this transit favors patience over a dramatic resolution today.

Career And Money

With the Sun and a retrograde Mercury both in your second house of money and possessions, financial review work fits the day better than big purchases or new contracts. Mercury square Pluto in Aquarius can bring a tense or revealing conversation about shared resources, a bill or a past financial decision. Treat it as information rather than a crisis.

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, both in your eleventh house of friends, groups and future hopes, points toward networking or a group project as the more productive channel for ambition today. A conversation with a colleague or community contact could open a door, even if the retrograde pattern elsewhere means nothing moves especially fast.

Health And Wellbeing

The Moon’s move from Sagittarius into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET shifts the day’s energy from restless and talkative toward grounded and practical. Use the morning for errands, calls or anything that needs quick thinking and let the afternoon settle into routine, structure or rest.

Uranus, retrograde at 4 degrees Gemini, remains in your ninth house of travel, higher learning and beliefs, which can stir up restless thoughts about the bigger picture. Pairing that mental energy with a short walk or a change of scenery, rather than fighting it, tends to suit Libra better than pushing through at a desk all day. As always, talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes based on physical symptoms.

Libra Tip For Thursday

With Venus retrograde in your own sign, write down one honest answer to “what do I actually want right now” before you respond to anyone else’s request today. The Moon’s waxing crescent phase, at 11% illumination according to timeanddate.com, favors setting a quiet intention rather than forcing a big decision before the Moon settles into Capricorn this afternoon.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.