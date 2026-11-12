Scorpio Horoscope Nov. 12, 2026

The Scorpio horoscope for Nov. 12, 2026 centers on identity and ambition. The Sun sits at 20 degrees Scorpio in your 1st house of self and first impressions, joined by a retrograde Mercury at 5 degrees Scorpio in that same house. Meanwhile, Mars meets Jupiter in Leo, both activating your 10th house of career and reputation, making this a day where how you show up matters as much as what you say.

With Mercury retrograde still moving through your own sign, communication about yourself needs extra care. Mercury is also squaring Pluto today, a combination that can surface intense or probing conversations. Choose your words with intention rather than rushing to explain yourself.

Love And Relationships

Venus, retrograde at 22 degrees Libra, is tucked into your 12th house of rest, reflection and endings. That placement favors quiet processing over big declarations. If a relationship has felt unresolved, this is a day for private reflection rather than confrontation.

The good news is Venus is sextile Mars today, a gentle, supportive aspect that can smooth over tension even while Venus moves backward. Scorpios in partnerships may notice small gestures of goodwill land better than grand ones. Singles may feel drawn to revisit a past connection rather than chase something new, fitting for a 12th house Venus.

Career And Money

This is where the day’s real energy lives. Mars at 24 degrees Leo is conjunct Jupiter at 25 degrees Leo, both lighting up your 10th house of career, reputation and public life. That pairing of the action planet and the expansion planet in your career sector points to a day for visibility and bold moves at work.

The Moon starts the day in Sagittarius, your 2nd house of money and self-worth, before shifting into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET. Morning hours may bring thoughts about earnings or value, while the afternoon moon in Capricorn can sharpen practical, disciplined follow-through on career goals.

Mercury retrograde in your own sign means contracts, emails or job-related conversations benefit from a second read before you send them. Saturn, retrograde in Aries, continues to work through your 6th house of daily work and routines, a reminder that steady discipline supports whatever Mars and Jupiter are pushing forward in your public life.

Health And Wellbeing

Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde in Aries, sit together in your 6th house of daily work, health routines and service. This combination asks for realistic structure around habits rather than vague intentions. Neptune’s retrograde influence there can blur the line between rest and avoidance, so a Scorpio who has been putting off a routine may want to set one concrete, small step rather than an overhaul.

Talk to a doctor or other health professional before starting any new fitness or wellness routine. The waxing crescent Moon, 11% illuminated, favors beginning rather than finishing, so planting a small health habit today fits the lunar cycle described by timeanddate.com’s moon phase tracker.

Scorpio Tip For Thursday

Use the Mars-Jupiter conjunction in your career house as license to put yourself forward today, but let Mercury retrograde in your 1st house remind you to proofread before you hit send. A short walk or quiet break during the Moon’s shift into Capricorn this afternoon can help you reset before tackling the next task.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.