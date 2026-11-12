Cancer Horoscope Nov 12, 2026

The Cancer horoscope for Nov. 12, 2026 centers on the Moon’s shift out of Sagittarius and into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, moving the spotlight from your sixth house of daily work into territory that favors discipline and follow-through. The Moon reaches only 11% illumination today as a waxing crescent, according to timeanddate.com, keeping the day’s energy quiet but building. With Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo lighting your second house of money and self-worth, this is a day to notice where confidence and cash intersect.

The Sun sits at 20 degrees Scorpio in your fifth house of romance and creativity, while retrograde Mercury trails behind it at 5 degrees Scorpio in that same house. That pairing keeps playful matters and old flirtations circling back for a second look rather than moving in a straight line.

Love And Relationships

Venus is retrograde in Libra at 22 degrees, sitting in your fourth house of home, family and roots. That placement asks you to look inward before outward when it comes to affection today, since unresolved family patterns can color how you show up for a partner. Venus does form a sextile to Mars in Leo, though, which softens the mood and makes warmth easier to offer once you get past any domestic distraction.

For single Cancers, Mercury retrograde in your fifth house suggests a familiar face or an old creative project might resurface. Treat it as a chance to revisit, not necessarily to repeat.

Career And Money

Mars and Jupiter are conjunct in Leo at 24 and 25 degrees respectively, both occupying your second house of money, possessions and self-worth. That combination can bring a surge of motivation around earnings or a purchase that feels tied to how you value yourself. Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde in Aries, sit in your tenth house of career and reputation, a reminder that public recognition is still being rebuilt slowly rather than handed over all at once.

Uranus retrograde in Gemini occupies your twelfth house of rest and endings, which can make work feel like it is dragging on background tasks you would rather close out than continue.

Health And Wellbeing

With the Moon spending the first part of the day in Sagittarius, your sixth house of routines and service gets extra attention before the shift into Capricorn this afternoon. Use the morning to handle appointments or habit resets, then let the Capricorn Moon bring a steadier, more grounded pace into the evening. This is general guidance, not medical advice. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to your routine.

Cancer Tip For Thursday

Pluto sits at 3 degrees Aquarius in your eighth house of shared resources and transformation, trine Uranus and sextile Neptune today. Use that quiet alignment to review a joint account, a shared bill or a deeper conversation about trust, rather than forcing a big decision before the Moon settles into Capricorn.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.