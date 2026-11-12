Taurus Horoscope Nov. 12, 2026

Taurus horoscope for Nov. 12, 2026 brings a Moon that spends the day moving through the last degrees of Sagittarius before slipping into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, stirring your 8th house of intimacy, shared resources and transformation. The Sun sits at 20 degrees Scorpio in your 7th house of partnerships, while retrograde Mercury at 5 degrees Scorpio keeps conversations with a partner or close ally in review mode rather than resolution mode.

Mars at 24 degrees Leo has just linked up with Jupiter at 25 degrees Leo in your 4th house of home and family, a conjunction that tends to energize domestic matters. Add in a Venus sextile Mars aspect, with Venus retrograde at 22 degrees Libra in your 6th house of daily work and routines, and the day favors small acts of cooperation over grand gestures.

Love And Relationships

With the Sun and retrograde Mercury both in Scorpio and your 7th house, today asks you to listen more than you speak when it comes to a partner or close one-on-one bond. Mercury retrograde suggests revisiting a conversation rather than starting a new one, and the Moon’s position in Sagittarius, moving toward your 8th house of intimacy, can bring up questions about trust or what you share with someone close. The Venus sextile Mars aspect softens the mood, making it easier to show affection through practical help rather than big declarations.

Singles may find that an old connection resurfaces for a second look, in keeping with Mercury’s retrograde theme. Couples benefit from patience, since Scorpio energy prefers depth over small talk today.

Career And Money

Venus retrograde in Libra continues to sit in your 6th house of daily work, health routines and service, a placement that favors cleaning up unfinished tasks rather than launching new projects. The Venus sextile Mars aspect can smooth interactions with coworkers, especially where Mars and Jupiter’s conjunction in your 4th house pulls some of your attention toward home and family matters that intersect with your work-life balance.

Uranus, retrograde at 4 degrees Gemini in your 2nd house of money and possessions, is in a trine with Pluto at 3 degrees Aquarius in your 10th house of career and reputation. That trine can support steady, if slow, progress on financial goals tied to your professional standing, according to the planetary data for the day.

Health And Wellbeing

Saturn retrograde at 8 degrees Aries and Neptune retrograde at 1 degree Aries both occupy your 12th house of rest, reflection and endings today. This combination points toward a day better suited to winding down than pushing hard. Neptune sextile Pluto adds a quiet undertone that can support reflection if you give yourself a little solitude.

Pair that with Venus in your 6th house of health routines, and the day’s message is consistency over intensity. A short walk, a few extra minutes of sleep, or simply stepping away from screens can go further than a strenuous workout right now. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to your wellness routine.

Taurus Tip For Thursday

Use the Moon’s shift into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET as a cue to switch gears, from emotional or relationship-focused conversations earlier in the day toward practical, grounded tasks in the evening. The Moon is in a waxing crescent phase at 11% illumination today, a stage that favors building quietly on intentions rather than expecting fast results, a general lunar pattern described by timeanddate.com.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.