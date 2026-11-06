Black Parade Billboard 200 Record: What Took 20 Years?

My Chemical Romance has its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. “The Black Parade” surged from No. 139 to the top spot on the Nov. 7-dated chart following a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue, Billboard reported.

The milestone caps a 20-year wait for the band’s 2006 rock opera, which debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Nov. 11, 2006, chart. Billboard said the gap between the album’s release and its chart-topping week is the longest wait ever for an album to reach No. 1, passing the 15 years and nine months it took Toby Keith’s “35 Biggest Hits” following his death in 2024.

How ‘The Black Parade’ Jumped to No. 1

“The Black Parade” earned 78,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Oct. 29, up 653%, according to Luminate figures reported by Billboard. Album sales made up 68,000 of those units, a jump of 2,082% from the prior week, while streaming equivalent album units added another 10,000, up 34%. Track equivalent album units were negligible by comparison. The total pushed Olivia Rodrigo’s “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” down to No. 2 with 64,000 units.

Vinyl was the biggest driver of the surge. The format accounted for 42,000 of the album’s sales for the week, more than 60% of the total and the band’s best vinyl week ever. The reissue arrived Oct. 23 across more than 20 physical variants spanning vinyl, CD and cassette, including signed editions, and its expanded editions added six bonus tracks.

Billboard combines all versions of an album for charting, so the reissue counts as a climb rather than a new entry. The chart-topping week was the album’s 162nd on the Billboard 200.

The jump from No. 139 is the largest leap to No. 1 since Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” climbed from No. 157 on the Oct. 16, 2021-dated chart, a run that also followed the release of signed editions. Consequence reported that “The Black Parade” is also the first anniversary reissue to top the chart.

What It Means for Fans

For longtime fans, the chart-topping week arrives alongside a run of live shows built around the album. My Chemical Romance marked the 20th anniversary with five nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October, performing “The Black Parade” in full. The tour, which began in July 2025, is slated to wrap Nov. 22 in Indonesia, according to Billboard.

The win isn’t limited to the U.S., either. “The Black Parade” also gave the band its first U.K. No. 1 album on the Official Charts days earlier.

The record itself is a theatrical rock opera about mortality, legacy and defiance, and it pushed the band well past the scale of its earlier work. It also produced the hits “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Teenagers.”

The band’s chart history adds another long wait to the story. My Chemical Romance first appeared on the Billboard 200 with “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” on the June 26, 2004-dated chart, meaning the band waited 22 years and four months between its first entry and its first No. 1. Billboard said it is the third act in 2026 to wait at least a decade, after Megadeth and Jhené Aiko.

Background: Why ‘The Black Parade’ Missed No. 1 in 2006

The album came up short in its first week because of a Disney TV soundtrack. “Hannah Montana” debuted at No. 1 with 281,000 copies sold, while “The Black Parade” landed at No. 2 with 240,000, The Associated Press reported.

The album’s lead single fared better. “Welcome to the Black Parade” remains the band’s sole No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart, where it spent seven weeks at the top in late 2006, according to Billboard. It also reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2007 and is still the band’s highest-charting hit there. Find more music news from Total Apex Entertainment.