Britney Spears New Family Post: The Claim a Source Disputes

Britney Spears said she will “find a new family” in a pointed Instagram post Sunday that criticized her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The Britney Spears new family post reopened long-running tension with relatives she has repeatedly accused of failing her during her conservatorship, and a source close to Jamie Lynn is already disputing part of it.

Spears, 44, paired the caption with a still of a young Dakota Fanning raising her middle finger in the 2003 film “Uptown Girls.”

What Britney Spears said about Jamie Lynn

Spears accused her younger sister of keeping her from bonding with her niece, Jamie Lynn’s 8-year-old daughter, Ivey, whose name she misspelled in the post. “Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips,” Spears wrote, according to Page Six.

An insider told Page Six on Monday that Jamie Lynn and her husband, Jamie Watson, “aren’t really concerned about the post.” The source pushed back on the claim directly: “[Britney] held Ivey, and Ivey loves her.”

Spears’ claim about Federline

Spears turned to Federline in the same sentence. “Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house !!!” she wrote.

She then went after both of them. “They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad !!!” Spears wrote. Her father, Jamie Spears, served as her conservator for most of the arrangement.

Spears didn’t say what prompted the post. It came days after Page Six reported that City National Bank alleges Federline owes more than $117,000 across a credit card, a line of credit and an overdraft account, Complex noted.

Federline and Spears have also clashed over his memoir, “You Thought You Knew,” which came out in October 2025. “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” Spears wrote ahead of its release. She made her final child support payment to him on Nov. 15, 2024, TMZ reported.

What it means for the Spears family rift

The comments add to years of public friction between the sisters stemming from the conservatorship and related finances, according to Page Six. Spears has accused her family, Jamie Lynn included, of doing nothing to help her leave the 13-year arrangement, which a judge ended in November 2021.

Jamie Lynn Spears has given her own account. In her 2022 memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” she described her sister’s past behavior as “erratic” and “paranoid.” She also said she tried to help her. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

Britney Spears pushed back hard at the time. She called her sister a “selfish little brat” on Instagram, and her attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter over the memoir’s promotion.

What’s next

Neither Jamie Lynn Spears nor Federline has publicly responded to the post, and representatives for both didn’t immediately respond to Page Six. Britney Spears didn’t explain what a new family would look like, and her team hasn’t commented. For more celebrity news, keep it locked on Total Apex Entertainment.