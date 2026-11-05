Warframe Tau Release Date: The One Detail Still Missing

Warframe: Tau will launch in December, bringing the first new star system to the free-to-play shooter in its 13-year history. Digital Extremes confirmed the release window during Devstream 198 on Oct. 30, according to the studio’s press release.

The expansion adds a new single-player story chapter, a new playable Warframe called Brysko (the 67th) and two new locations to explore: the moon Perita and the ring city Fornax.

Warframe Tau release date and platforms

Date: December (exact day not yet announced)

Platforms: All PC, console and mobile platforms

Price: Free

What we know about Tau

Brysko, who draws on the detective noir genre and whose inner monologue is voiced by Matthew Mercer, can be earned through gameplay or unlocked instantly from the Warframe Market.

The story chapter is a cinematic quest that Digital Extremes tentatively estimates at two to three hours. The studio says players who want to dive in at launch should finish the Prologue to Tau quest first.

The journey to Tau opens a dedicated star chart with two playable zones at launch, Perita and Fornax, each with new stories and challenges.

New cosmetics are also planned. Koumei gets her first Deluxe Skin, Koumei Enshoujo, alongside Tau, while Nezha’s Heirloom skin follows in early 2027.

Why it matters

Tau has been part of Warframe’s lore for years, but players have only seen it through memories. The Old Peace update in December 2025 let them relive its past. This expansion finally sends them to the present-day system, marking the first time a new star system has been added to the game.

Digital Extremes Community Director Megan Everett stressed that the Origin System won’t be abandoned.

“To all our players, new and returning, the Origin System is not being left behind,” Everett said in the press release. “While we focus right now on Tau, we have so many stories to tell, and now just have more places to share them.”

What’s next

Digital Extremes has not announced a specific day in December. The studio said on the Devstream that it will share the exact date during Devstream 199 on Nov. 27, which will also cover Tau’s game modes and the Portau card game.