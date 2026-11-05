Paris Hilton Belle Costume Drama Comes Down to a Teacup

Paris Hilton dressed as Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast for Halloween this year, sharing photos of the family costume theme to Instagram on Oct. 26, according to E! News. The look drew some criticism online, which prompted Hilton to explain her choice, Just Jared reported.

Hilton, 45, wore a brunette wig along with a custom golden gown featuring a massive hoop skirt, long gloves and red flowers worked into the dress, according to E! News. Her husband, Carter Reum, appeared alongside her dressed as the Beast, wearing a mask depicting the character’s prince form before his transformation in the film.

Paris Hilton Belle Halloween Costume And Family Theme

The Halloween photoshoot included the couple‘s two young children. Son Phoenix, 3, dressed as Lumière, while daughter London, 2, dressed as Chip, Just Jared reported.

Hilton captioned the Instagram post, “My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends,” according to E! News.

What The Backlash Was About

Some commenters on Instagram criticized Hilton for choosing to dress as Belle herself rather than putting her daughter in the title princess costume, according to Just Jared. Hilton pushed back on that criticism, saying she was not trying to draw attention to herself but was instead honoring her daughter’s own costume preference.

“Beauty and the Beast is one of their favorite movies. London said she wanted to dress up as Chip. She said it was her favorite character in the movie,” Hilton said, according to Just Jared.

Background

The costume choices reflect what Hilton described as her children’s genuine enthusiasm for the Disney film, with the teacup character Chip holding particular appeal for London. The family’s coordinated theme covered four of the film’s central characters, from the Beast and Belle down to the enchanted household staff Lumière and Chip.

No additional details on the location of the photoshoot or whether the costumes appeared at a specific Halloween event were included in the reporting.

What’s Next

Hilton has not announced further Halloween-related appearances tied to the costume reveal. The family’s photos remain posted to her Instagram account as of the backlash response reported by Just Jared on Oct. 28.