Phantom Blade Zero Sales: Why 4 Million Still Trails Wukong

“Phantom Blade Zero” sold more than 4 million copies across all platforms in its first 72 hours, developer S-Game announced Nov. 2. The wuxia action RPG launched Oct. 29 on PlayStation 5 and on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

“Thank you everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support!” the Beijing-based studio wrote on X.

“Phantom Blade Zero” 4 million sales: The details

S-Game didn’t break the total down by platform or say how many copies were sold before launch. Alinea Analytics estimated about 850,000 prelaunch sales on Steam and PS5, with 62.5% of those coming from China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Sales through Tencent and its WeGame storefront likely put the prelaunch total “well past” 1 million, according to the firm.

On Steam, the game topped the global best-seller chart, a ranking based on revenue, after first reaching No. 1 through preorders. It drew 723,876 concurrent players on launch day, then climbed to a peak of 833,921 on Nov. 1, according to SteamDB.

That’s the highest Steam peak for a single-player game this year, well ahead of Resident Evil Requiem (344,214) and Forza Horizon 6 (302,645). It isn’t the year’s highest Steam peak overall, though. “Palworld” came close to 1 million concurrent players after its 1.0 release in July.

The PC version also holds an 88 on Metacritic, with the PS5 version at 87.

What it means for fans

For players who have been following the game since its 2023 reveal, the sales figures confirm strong demand for a wuxia action game. Reviewers and players have often compared it to Soulslike games, but director Soulframe Liang has said it’s “neither a Soulslike game nor a traditional action game.”

The game launched digital-only and is a 12-month timed console exclusive on PS5. Fans hoping for a disc will need to wait for the physical PS5 editions arriving in 2027.

Players starting now will hear Roger Craig Smith as the English voice of the protagonist, Soul, and Maggie Robertson as Mu Xiaokui. Martial arts star Donnie Yen plays Soul’s father, Mó Yuan, providing the voice, face model and motion capture. He has also been a creative consultant on the game’s kung fu choreography since 2023.

Context among 2026’s biggest releases

The sales put “Phantom Blade Zero” in close company this year. “Resident Evil Requiem” sold 5 million copies in five days, while “Crimson Desert” took four days to reach 3 million and 12 to reach 4 million.

The bigger comparison comes from 2024. “Black Myth: Wukong,” another Chinese-developed action game, sold 10 million copies in about three days and peaked at 2,415,714 concurrent players on Steam, nearly three times the “Phantom Blade Zero” peak.

What’s next

S-Game hasn’t announced a newer sales figure. The next confirmed release is the PS5 physical launch in 2027, with Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate editions. The studio hasn’t given a month or price.

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