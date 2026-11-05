Weekly Free Games on the Epic Games Store: Nov. 5 – Nov. 12, 2026

It’s time for another round of free games to add to your Epic Games Store collection. This week, they’re offering a floating city-builder, a free pack for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, and an indie puzzle game for mobile.

Flotsam

Screenshot from the game Flotsam, courtesy of Pajama Llama Games & Stray Fawn Publishing

The game description says, “Sail, scavenge, and rescue survivors in a vibrant floating city-builder. Captain your drifters across the endless garbage sea to uncover soaked ruins, rusting factories, and stories from the old world.”

There’s an ocean of garbage to gather up and turn into a floating city where you and a host of other drifters can make a home. Then sail away to explore for lost technology and survivors. The game also includes a research tree to improve your city as you go.

City Builder, Exploration, Survival

Single Player

Rated: Everyone

Platform: PC

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms courtesy of Codename Entertainment

Morte’s Renown Pack – For a limited time, you can claim the game and a bunch of free stuff that includes Morte, “the wisecracking floating skull from Planescape: Torment,” plus “Nordom, Donaar, Sentry, and Sheila, plus 32 Platinum Chests each, two week-long potions, and an exclusive Kapak Draconian familiar.”

Strategy

Single Player

Rated: Teen

Platform: PC

Chants of Sennaar

Screenshot from the game Chants of Sennaar, courtesy of Rundisc & Focus Entertainment

Chants of Sennaar is an indie puzzle game that takes its inspiration from the story of the Tower of Babel. The Peoples of the Tower cannot speak each other’s languages. But there’s a legend that a Traveler will come who can “restore the Balance.”

You’ll explore, solve puzzles and use stealth to avoid Guardians to decipher the languages of the People.

The game is free for Mobile this week and $19.99 for PC.

Puzzle

Single Player

Rated: Everyone

Platform: Mobile, PC

How to Claim Freebies From the Epic Games Store

Whether you want to play on your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device (iOS is available only in the EU), you can find the download information on the Epic Games Store website. If you’re on a computer, you can download the Epic Games Launcher to access and play your games. I know that’s not exactly shocking, and you probably figured that out already.

For the mobile games, you’ll need the QR code. Use the camera on your mobile device to scan the QR code, which will direct you to the download page. You will have to enable downloads from other sources. (Other than the native app store, that is.) This app isn’t available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. After installing the app, launch it, sign in, and then scroll down to find the current free game.

And that’s what we have for you this week! Check back next week, and we’ll highlight the new game offerings from the Epic Games Store. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, check out the current free games available to you. We’re staying on top of the latest gaming news, so you don’t have to worry about missing out.

Happy gaming!