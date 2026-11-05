Morning Routine for Mental Well-Being? Start at Bedtime

A morning routine for mental well-being starts long before the alarm goes off. How you feel at 7 a.m. has a lot to do with what happened the night before, from how steady your bedtime is to how warm your bedroom gets. Plenty of people are starting the day behind: More than 1 in 3 people in the United States don’t regularly get the quality sleep they need, according to Cleveland Clinic.

This guide covers how to shift your wake time, how to protect your bedroom and why sleep and mental health are so closely linked. It’s built to fit around a real schedule, not add another source of pressure.

Step 1: Know your natural sleep type

People don’t all run on the same clock. Some naturally prefer to go to bed early and others prefer to stay up late, a preference closely tied to circadian rhythms, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Night owls can run into trouble when work or school starts early. The Sleep Foundation calls the result “social jet lag.” Late nights and early alarms add up to too little sleep, and some people try to win it back on their days off.

Knowing which type you lean toward matters before you overhaul your mornings. A routine that suits a natural early riser can feel like a losing battle for a night owl, so the goal is to shift gradually rather than force an abrupt change.

Step 2: Shift your wake time gradually

If you want to wake up earlier, the Sleep Foundation recommends moving your bedtime and your alarm together. Start about 15 minutes earlier than normal, then keep moving both by 15 minutes each night until you reach your target.

The bedtime half of that matters. Waking earlier only helps if you still get enough sleep, the foundation notes, and getting up early without going to bed earlier can leave you sleep-deprived.

Step 3: Put your morning to work

Light exposure, meal timing and exercise all influence circadian rhythms, according to the Sleep Foundation, so the morning itself can help set your new schedule. The foundation suggests getting bright light early in the day, such as on a morning walk, and exercising earlier rather than in the evening.

Breakfast may help too. The foundation points to eating soon after waking as one way to keep an earlier schedule, though it notes more research is needed on meal timing.

Step 4: Set a consistent bedtime and wake time

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“One thing we always promote is setting standard bedtimes and wake times,” Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, a sleep medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said in the clinic’s sleep hygiene guide.

A steady schedule trains your internal clock, so you’re primed to fall asleep faster and wake up refreshed, according to Cleveland Clinic. That includes weekends. The clinic warns that sleeping in may actually leave you more tired.

Step 5: Build a bedroom that supports sleep

Think “dark,” “cool” and “quiet,” the Mayo Clinic Diet blog advises, and treat your bedroom as a “sleep sanctuary.” Cleveland Clinic says some experts recommend a temperature around 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit, or 15 to 19 degrees Celsius. The Mayo Clinic Diet blog suggests going below 70 degrees, saying a cooler room can help you get better quality sleep.

Foldvary-Schaefer also wants the room kept for rest. “The bedroom isn’t a place to use your laptop, watch movies or have long conversations,” she said, adding that those habits can eventually cut into both the quality and quantity of your sleep.

Screens are a problem well before you get into bed. Smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions all emit blue light, which can make falling asleep early especially difficult, according to the Sleep Foundation. Putting them away in the hours before bed supports whatever wake time you’re working toward.

Step 6: Watch naps, exercise and late meals

Naps can help or hurt a morning routine depending on timing. Cleveland Clinic suggests keeping them to 10 to 20 minutes early in the afternoon, since a long or late nap can disrupt your internal clock. The Mayo Clinic Diet blog puts the ceiling a bit higher, at less than 30 minutes.

Exercise timing matters too. “Working out within an hour or two of bedtime can trigger insomnia and make it much more difficult to fall asleep,” Foldvary-Schaefer said. She also recommends not eating for three hours before bed, since late meals can bring on acid reflux or discomfort when you lie down.

Most people need about 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep, according to Cleveland Clinic, though the clinic’s Michelle Drerup, a behavioral sleep medicine psychologist, stresses that’s “just an average.” Regularly taking longer can be a sign your routine needs adjusting, but it can also point to insomnia. If you have trouble falling asleep at least three nights a week for more than three months and it’s affecting your daily life, Drerup advises talking to a doctor.

Step 7: Understand why this work supports mental well-being

Getting enough sleep lets your mind and body recharge, and it’s “essential for your physical and mental well-being,” according to the Mayo Clinic Diet blog.

Jessica Payne, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Notre Dame and co-founder of The Brain-Based Leader, pushes back on the idea that going without is something to brag about. “We’re in this culture where we like to wear sleep deprivation as a badge of honor,” she said in Monitor on Psychology, the American Psychological Association’s magazine. “But we wouldn’t spend a third of our lives asleep if it wasn’t truly essential.”

Payne also described how stress and lost sleep can feed each other. “There’s a reason people use sleep deprivation as a torture technique,” she said. “You can get into a sleep-stress spiral. Maybe you’re really stressed, so you’re not sleeping. But the less you sleep, the more stress hormones your body produces and the higher your cortisol goes.”

Sleep and mental health affect each other as well. Philip Gehrman, a professor of clinical psychology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, told the magazine that the relationship is bidirectional and that sleep troubles often come first.

“There are dozens of longitudinal studies that show people with insomnia, but no evidence of any other mental health problems, are more likely to develop new-onset mental health problems,” he said.

Sleep problems also show up across many mental health conditions, the magazine reported, among them depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Some sleep struggles go beyond habits. Circadian rhythm disorders affect about 3% of adults and are often misdiagnosed as insomnia, according to the magazine, which also calls cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia the gold-standard treatment. If these steps don’t help, talk to a doctor or other health professional. Cleveland Clinic advises against letting sleep problems linger for months.

Keep the routine from becoming a new stressor

Consistency is the goal, but perfection isn’t. Shelby Harris, a clinical psychologist in New York who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine, told Monitor on Psychology that a focus on perfect sleep can lead to more anxiety about sleep.

Start with one or two changes that fit your week, and adjust in 15-minute steps instead of all at once. A cool, dark room, fewer screens at night and a steady wake time will do more for your mornings than a flawless checklist.

For readers also managing weekday stress alongside sleep changes, Total Apex Entertainment’s guide on how to beat Sunday scaries and its piece on easing job uncertainty stress cover related ground on starting the week in a better headspace.