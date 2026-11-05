Jackery Explorer 100D: Why $99 Isn't the Only Price Tag

Jackery has announced the Explorer 100D, a portable power station The Verge describes as the company’s smallest to date. It reaches U.S. buyers in two stages: A two-pack arrives at 30 select Costco warehouses on Nov. 7, and single units follow online at Walmart on Nov. 15, according to Jackery.

The Jackery Explorer 100D measures about 4.7 inches by 3.3 inches by 3.4 inches and weighs 1.87 pounds, small enough to fit in a backpack. Jackery says it’s 14% smaller and 12% lighter than the Explorer 100 Plus. The unit uses lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, battery cells, a lithium-ion chemistry Jackery first used in a power station with the Explorer 2000 Plus in 2023.

Jackery Explorer 100D specs and features

Capacity: 96Wh (30,000mAh)

Total output: Up to 158 watts

Ports: Two USB-C ports rated up to 140 watts each and one 18-watt USB-A port

Solar input: Up to 100 watts

Rated battery life: 3,000 cycles with at least 80% capacity remaining

That 158-watt limit is a shared ceiling, so both USB-C ports can’t hit 140 watts at the same time. The Explorer 100D also has no AC outlets, which limits it to devices that charge over USB.

Jackery says the battery holds enough for four or more charges of an iPhone 17 or Galaxy S26, or about one full charge of a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

For off-grid charging, Jackery says 100-watt solar input takes the unit from empty to 80% in 1.7 hours. Actual speed depends on sunlight, and connecting a panel requires a USB-C to DC8020 adapter, which isn’t listed among the items in the box.

Long-life claims and air travel

Jackery rates the Explorer 100D for 3,000 charge cycles and says that translates to up to eight years of use. Newsshooter reported that the estimate assumes daily full charge-discharge cycles. Jackery also claims 50% longer cycle life than the Explorer 100 Plus. Those are the company’s own figures.

Frequent flyers may care more about the capacity. At 96Wh, the Explorer 100D sits under the typical 100Wh airline carry-on limit, Jackery says, though it advises checking with your airline before you travel because rules vary.

Price and availability

Costco: Two-pack for $179.99, or about $90 per unit, in stores at 30 select warehouses starting Nov. 7

Walmart: Single unit for $99, online starting Nov. 15

Jackery.com: Single unit listed at $119 and a two-unit Double Kit at $229, with both showing as sold out as of Nov. 5

Jackery’s product page includes the list of participating Costco warehouses, so it’s worth checking before you make the trip. The company’s store also lists a two-year warranty.

What it means for shoppers

The Explorer 100D’s price and size put it closer to a high-capacity power bank than a home backup system. It makes the most sense for travelers and remote workers who need to keep laptops, phones and small gadgets running rather than power larger appliances.

For most buyers, the choice comes down to quantity. The Costco two-pack has the lowest per-unit price, if a participating warehouse is nearby, while Walmart’s $99 price is $20 below Jackery’s own listing for a single unit.

What’s next

The Costco two-pack is due in participating warehouses Nov. 7, followed by the Walmart listing Nov. 15. Shoppers who want a single unit at the lower price will have to wait for Walmart.

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