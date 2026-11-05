Worlds 2026 Playoffs Match 3 Preview: BLG Continues Their Path to Redemption

Bilibili Gaming has eliminated one LCK team from Worlds 2026. They now face Dplus KIA in the quarterfinals. They may have to beat the entire LCK to lift the Summoner’s Cup. First, they must defeat a rookie-led team built around a veteran. DK beat BLG 2-1 earlier in the year. They met in the Esports World Cup playoffs. It was the first time Knight and ShowMaker met in a Bo3 series.

Worlds 2026: Player Head-to-Head

Image of ShowMaker, courtesy of LoL Esports

Top Lane – Siwoo Versus Bin

Siwoo is an unknown quantity. At times, he is one of the best top laners. But moments later, he is making mistake after mistake. His inconsistency has plagued them this year. Bin has struggled with his own form this year. Before the series against Hanwha Life Esports, many questioned whether he could compete with the best. He improved in that series, making Siwoo’s form all the more important.

Jungle – Lucid Versus XUN

Lucid has been shaky at Worlds. He engaged too far multiple times. Most of those mistakes came against G2 Esports and T1. Fortunately, DK clutched up in those games. You can not afford to make those mistakes against XUN. He will snowball any lead he gets. Lucid can contest him, but he has to be consistent.

Mid Lane – ShowMaker Versus Knight (Featured Matchup)

Two successful mid laners. Both have been the best in the role at times. Despite their dominance, they have rarely met in international events. They faced off in two BO1s and one BO3. Both remain vital. ShowMaker is the glue that holds his team together. Knight is the best player. ShowMaker falls behind Knight. ShowMaker is still one of the best mid laners. Knight at his peak is unrivaled. Stopping the Golden Left Hand will take all of ShowMaker’s power.

Bot Lane – Smash Versus Viper

Viper was the clear favorite in the matchup at the start of the year. Viper had a quieter year, and Smash’s explosion on the LoL Esports stage has shifted opinions. Viper still gets our nod, but it is close. The international experience gives him the edge. At his peak, Smash can beat any AD Carry. However, he sometimes falls off in series. He has yet to show dominance at Worlds. His team has not needed him to dominate yet.

Support – Career Versus ON

Two supports, polarizing supports. Both can carry fights alone. But at the same time, they are the pain point for their team. Career has even bested Keria this year, but not consistently. ON punishes any mistakes from his opposing Support. Career must be on his game to stand a chance. The edge goes to ON. But Career can outperform him.

Predictions

Image of Dplus KIA Versus Bilibili Gaming, courtesy of LoL Esports

Bilibili Gaming 3-2 Dplus KIA

Game one will significantly impact the series. Both teams rely on their confidence. BLG crumbled against Top Esports. At times this year, DK is worse than most of the LCK teams when their confidence is low. But when their confidence is high, not even Gen.G Esports can stop them. Winning EWC already this year should give them the confidence to win. But they are facing a fearsome opponent. The momentum BLG gained from beating Hanwha Life Esports will help in the series.

A Potential Rematch With T1

The series winner will likely face T1 in the semi-finals. They are the favorites to beat Karmine Corp. BLG will want revenge for their 2024 Worlds Finals defeat. DK have had a fairly good record against T1 this year. They beat them earlier in the tournament during the Swiss Stage.

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