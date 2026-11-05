Savannah Chrisley Secret Wedding: The Filing She Held Back

Savannah Chrisley has confirmed her secret wedding to Jason Galanis, and she says the couple held off on a U.S. filing to keep it out of public records.

“We ended up getting married in the Cayman Islands in July,” the “Chrisley Knows Best” alum, 29, said on the premiere of Golden Tate’s YouTube series “The Golden Ticket,” released Nov. 1, according to E! News. “We did everything there, but we haven’t filed it here — or else then it would be public record.”

How the wedding came to light

Her confirmation came days after People obtained marriage records showing the couple wed July 14 at Cayman Islands Baptist Church, according to KATV.

That date falls more than three months before Oct. 27, when Chrisley announced on Instagram and her podcast, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” that she was pregnant and engaged. She called her partner “J” on social media and “Jason” on the podcast, and Us Weekly then identified him as Galanis, 56, according to TV Insider.

On the podcast, Chrisley said the couple’s romance began in July 2025 and that Galanis proposed that December during a trip to the Cayman Islands, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported.

A larger wedding is still planned

The couple still plans a bigger celebration. Chrisley said on her podcast that it was set for Jan. 9, 2027, and has moved to May 2027 because of her pregnancy.

“Wedding is in May, because wedding was supposed to be in January, and then I have a real life wedding crasher,” she said on “The Golden Ticket,” according to E! News.

Chrisley hasn’t shared a due date, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported. She announced Nov. 2 that the baby is a boy, writing “IT’S A BOY!!!” on an Instagram reel, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Chrisley’s response to public reaction

The back-to-back reveals put Chrisley at the center of celebrity news for days. She addressed the scrutiny in an Instagram Story from Mar-a-Lago, calling it a “whirlwind” week, TMZ reported Oct. 31.

“People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace. But as I sit here looking out at God’s beautiful creation, I’m reminded of something so much greater than the noise around me,” Chrisley wrote, according to Page Six.

She added, “I’ve learned that you don’t have to defend what God has already ordained. You don’t have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true.”

Background on Jason Galanis

Galanis pleaded guilty and was sentenced in September 2020 to 189 months in prison, or nearly 16 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. One scheme manipulated the market for Gerova Financial Group. The other defrauded a Native American tribal entity and investors of tens of millions of dollars through bonds issued by the entity.

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence on March 28, 2025. Galanis had served about eight years and eight months, a Trump administration official told Fox News. The commutation reduced his sentence to time served with no further fines or restitution, KOTA reported, but it did not erase the underlying conviction.

Galanis and Chrisley’s father, Todd Chrisley, were held at the same federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, from January to August 2023, Page Six reported, according to TV Insider. Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley in May 2025.