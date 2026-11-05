Marty Erlichman Dies at 97: Streisand's No-Contract Manager

Marty Erlichman, who discovered Barbra Streisand and guided her career across more than six decades, died Oct. 31 in Los Angeles. He was 97.

His death was attributed to age-related causes, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Spokesman Ken Sunshine confirmed the news to The New York Times.

The night at the Bon Soir

Erlichman walked into the Bon Soir in Greenwich Village in May 1961 to see comedian Phil Leeds. The opening act was a 19-year-old singer he had never heard of.

“She sang five songs,” he later recalled, “and I got chills from all five.”

Streisand already had a manager, Ted Rozar, so Erlichman bought out the contract for $750. The money came from Streisand herself, The Hollywood Reporter reported. By her account, nothing on paper ever replaced it. She wrote in her memoir that the two “never had a contract, just a handshake.”

Born Sept. 13, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, Erlichman graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and worked as a clerk at CBS Radio before moving into the New York folk scene.

A deal that traded money for control

Columbia Records signed Streisand in October 1962 after Erlichman got label president Goddard Lieberson to a midnight show at the Blue Angel. Streisand took less money up front in exchange for creative control. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the deal gave her say over her repertoire and the ability to design her album covers, rare terms for a newcomer.

From there, he handled the business behind nearly everything she did, from records and Broadway to movies, TV and concerts. He executive produced 10 of her TV specials, according to Deadline.

The partnership did have one long break. Jon Peters, Streisand’s partner and the producer of “A Star Is Born,” replaced Erlichman as her manager in the mid-1970s, The New York Times reported. By 1986, Erlichman was back.

“She and I jumped right into it like there had been no gap,” he told Billboard that year.

Coma, Breathless and Ernest

Erlichman also built a film career. His first producing credit was Streisand’s 1974 comedy “For Pete’s Sake.” He followed it with “Coma,” the 1978 thriller directed by Michael Crichton, and the 1983 Richard Gere remake “Breathless,” Variety reported. He also worked on four of Jim Varney’s “Ernest” comedies.

Back on the concert side, he conceived and executive produced Streisand’s Millennium Concert, staged at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 1999 and New Year’s Day 2000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also executive produced her 2006-07 world tour.

The 1994 HBO special “Barbra: The Concert” brought his biggest honors. As an executive producer, he shared an Emmy Award, and the special also won a Peabody Award.

Before Streisand, the Clancy Brothers

By 1960, Erlichman was managing the Irish folk group The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem, whose music later influenced Bob Dylan. He had also worked with blues singer Josh White. When he saw the Aran sweaters the Clancys’ mother had sent them, he told the group to wear them onstage, and the look became their trademark.

The group’s 1961 booking on “The Ed Sullivan Show” stretched from a few minutes to about 16 when Pearl Bailey dropped out. A Columbia Records contract followed.

His later clients included heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, songwriter and producer Bob Crewe, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap and Chevy Chase, Deadline reported. He also represented comedian Joan Rivers, The New York Times reported.

Streisand and family pay tribute

Streisand reflected on their bond in an Instagram post.

“Although Marty lived a long and full life, nothing can prepare you for the reality of losing someone so dear. I truly thought he would live forever. In my eyes, he was simply indestructible—always by my side, through everything. And we never even had a contract. Marty can never be replaced, and I will be forever grateful for his friendship, loyalty and unwavering support,” she wrote.

His family also released a statement.

“To the world, he was a giant of Hollywood; to us, he was a deeply devoted and loving father, husband, grandfather and rock. We feel his loss deeply but are endlessly proud of the life he lived and the indelible mark he left on the world,” the family said.

Erlichman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Miko Mayama Erlichman; son J.J. Erlichman, a tour and production manager; daughter-in-law Talia; and four grandchildren, Mia, Sarah, Olivia and Jack.

A private service will be held. Donations in his honor may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the National Kidney Foundation, Deadline reported.

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