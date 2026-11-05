Worlds 2026 Playoffs Match 2 Review: The Tigers Overwhelm the Lions

LYON had hope. They won game one against Gen.G Esports. They needed more in the Worlds 2026 Bracket Stage. However, they failed. They were not clean enough. Gen.G, on the other hand, made few mistakes. They never let them gain a foothold. The final LCS team had a brief moment in game three, but it did not last. The LCK first seed will play against Invictus Gaming in the semi-final.

Worlds 2026: Series Summary

Image of IG and Gen.G, courtesy of LoL Esports

LYON took two games to come online. By that time, they were far behind in the series. Gen.G never relented. They had some early hope. But Canyon quelled that quickly. They targeted Dhokla. He never had a moment to breathe. Every play in the first two games lacked confidence. They noticed that and punished them. Game three saw some fight back. But ultimately it was not enough. The Tigers were clinical throughout the series. They barely made any mistakes. They prevented their opponents from recovering.

Player Ratings

Image of LYON, courtesy of LoL Esports

Gen.G Esports

Kiin – 7.3

Olaf (8), Sion (7), Aurora (7)

Kiin ran the top lane throughout the series. Everyone on the team helped him at some point. He used those resources to dominate. His Olaf led the charge. His laning phase as Aurora was ridiculous. He did not miss a skillshot. He put Dhokla under pressure and set up the consistent dives.

Canyon – 7.0

Qiyana (8), Jarvan IV (6), Pantheon (7)

Canyon’s gank timings were near flawless in the series. He always forced them to expend resources. He overextended a couple of times in game two. The result did not change.

Chovy – 7.3 (Total Apex Player of the Series)

Galio (7), Viktor (7), Taliyah (8)

Chovy remains a cheat code. He should have been a target in game two. He died once to a dive, but was flawless for the rest. The outplay bot lane was impressive. His Weaver’s Walls were perfect. They either helped dive Dhokla or cut them off in fights.

Ruler – 7.0

Jhin (5), Ashe (8), Xayah (8)

Ruler started the series slow. He stumbled on Jhin. The rest of the team carried him. He woke up for the rest of the series. The 1v2 Ashe outplay in mid lane was cinema. He remained stalwart to prevent Inspired from carrying.

Duro – 6.3

Leona (6), Seraphine (7), Rakan (6)

Duro had a disappointing series given his standards. He had a couple of shaky moments. He was at fault for the first kill of the series. The Rakan engages were not crisp. In a closer series, he has to be better.

LYON

Dhokla – 3.3

Jax (2), Jayce (3), Gangplank (5)

Dhokla had a rough series. He did not play the weak side well in game one. LYON had a lead. He needed to stay close to Kiin. He failed. The Jayce was similar. He fell behind early in game three. He recovered well and contributed to every fight. The barrels and ultimates afforded LYON space.

Inspired – 4.3

Lee Sin (3), Wukong (4), Trundle (6)

An unusually quiet series from Inspired. He did not look like himself. He was either too hesitant or too rash in his plays. Game three was a massive step up. Without pushing lanes, he had to give space. Eventually, he rose to the occasion. However, he was too late to contest Drake. His death gave Gen.G momentum.

Saint – 3.3

Orianna (3), Cassiopeia (3), Anivia (4)

Saint never stabilized in the series. From unnecessary deaths to weak teamfighting, Saint was out of the series. He tried to force plays in game two, but they were ready.

Berserker – 4.3

Ezreal (5), Mel (4), Corki (4)

Berserker can not be blamed for the series result. He had a good game one, but he had to fight a fed Olaf. He watched his Pyke die early and lost all momentum. Overall, he never had space to carry throughout the series.

Isles – 4.7

Nautilus (5), Pyke (3), Alistar (6)

Outside of the Pyke game, Isles had a decent series. He set up the first kill, giving LYON a win condition. He needs to help side lanes more. It is the second consecutive series a side lane has struggled. He blundered game two early. He could have lived to level 2. After dying, he lost all momentum.

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