Torrington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to specialty offices. Here are a few solid roles hiring locally that are worth a look.

Employer: Centers Health Care / Medical Director Services PC

Centers Health Care / Location: Torrington, CT (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Excellent salary, commensurate with experience

Primary care role for long- and short-term residents in a skilled nursing setting. You’ll work in a team-based model, build relationships with residents and families, and get extensive training while practicing at the top of your license. Board certification required.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Torrington, CT (multi-site care network)

(multi-site care network) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead role for an experienced sonographer who can mentor techs, standardize imaging protocols, and work closely with physicians. Good fit if you want more responsibility, enjoy teaching others, and like using advanced imaging tech in a patient-focused setting.

Employer: McKenna Orthodontics, P.C.

Location: Torrington & Winsted, CT

Type: Part-time (16–24 hrs/week)

Schedule: 2–3 days/week, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

2–3 days/week, Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Friendly, team-based ortho office looking for a dependable, patient-focused assistant who can travel between two locations. X-ray and DANB certification required—and they’ll pay for your exams if you need to renew or get certified.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Torrington tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.