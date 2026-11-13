Torrington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals, clinics, and home health. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or admin, there’s a solid mix of hands-on care and behind-the-scenes work here.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Per diem / Full-time status in posting

Salary: Not listed

Run and interpret clinical lab tests to support diagnosis and treatment in a busy community hospital lab. Great fit if you have a biology/chemistry background, ASCP (or equivalent) certification, and want exposure to advanced technology in a regional hub hospital.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Location: 200 Kennedy Drive, Torrington, CT

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Range not listed (salary-based with potential incentives/bonuses)

BE/BC medical oncologist role in a multi-disciplinary cancer program linked with Memorial Sloan Kettering. You’ll have access to clinical trials, a physician-led environment, and system-wide support while living within easy reach of Boston and NYC.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare at Home

Location: Torrington / New Hartford territories, CT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (8:00am–4:30pm, some weekends/holidays as needed)

(8:00am–4:30pm, some weekends/holidays as needed) Salary: Not listed (salary + mileage reimbursement)

Provide one-on-one skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, focusing on assessment, education, and coordination with a full care team. Good option if you want steady daytime hours, autonomy on the road, and the chance to build long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

– Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Range not listed (salary-based with potential incentives/relocation)

Join a well-established ENT practice with 2 providers and an audiologist, with telephone-only call for better work/life balance. You’ll see a mix of clinic and OR cases, with chances to teach, do research, and tap into leadership development programs.

Employer: Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates

Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Part-time (expected 48 hours per 2-week period based on listing)

(expected based on listing) Salary: $26.21 – $31.56 per hour

Handle coding, claims, and follow-up for an orthopedic practice, using ICD-9/10, CPT, and EMR/EHR systems. This is a good fit if you like detailed office work, understand insurance and medical billing, and want solid pay plus benefits in a part-time role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—healthcare hiring in Torrington moves fast, and roles often flex a bit for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.