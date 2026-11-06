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Torrington
🏥 Torrington CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open
9 days ago
Healthcare hiring in Torrington, CT is steady, with hospitals and clinics adding both bedside and specialist roles. If you’re in patient care or a medical specialty, there are several options worth a look.
Echocardiographer – Cardiology
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Location: Torrington, CT
- Type: Full-time (PRN schedule, ~7:00am–3:30pm as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
This role performs a full range of echo studies, including TTE, TEE, 3D, strain, and structural heart cases in a busy cardiology service. Great fit if you’re RDCS/CCI registered and want advanced cardiac imaging experience in a community hospital setting.
Medical Oncologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Torrington, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide multidisciplinary cancer care, lead treatment decisions, and take part in clinical trials with the option to serve as principal investigator. Ideal for a board-certified/eligible medical oncologist who enjoys both complex patient care and research.
ENT Doctor (General Otolaryngology)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Torrington, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join an established general ENT practice, seeing a mix of clinic and surgical cases with chances to teach and join clinical research. Good match if you want broad ENT work plus some academic-style opportunities.
Patient Care Technician
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Torrington, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bedside support role focused on hygiene, mobility help, vitals, and assisting with procedures, admissions, and discharges. Great for someone patient-focused who’s comfortable with EMR documentation and wants to be part of a tight care team.
Patient Care Tech (PCA, CNA, EMT) – Med Surg
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Location: Torrington, CT
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, every other holiday/weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Support the med-surg unit with direct and indirect patient care in a fast-paced hospital setting. No experience is required, training is provided, and there’s a clinical ladder for career growth if you hold credentials like CNA, CPCT/A, EMT, or CMA.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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