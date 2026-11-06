🏥 Torrington CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open

Healthcare hiring in Torrington, CT is steady, with hospitals and clinics adding both bedside and specialist roles. If you’re in patient care or a medical specialty, there are several options worth a look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Full-time (PRN schedule, ~7:00am–3:30pm as needed)

Salary: Not listed

This role performs a full range of echo studies, including TTE, TEE, 3D, strain, and structural heart cases in a busy cardiology service. Great fit if you’re RDCS/CCI registered and want advanced cardiac imaging experience in a community hospital setting.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide multidisciplinary cancer care, lead treatment decisions, and take part in clinical trials with the option to serve as principal investigator. Ideal for a board-certified/eligible medical oncologist who enjoys both complex patient care and research.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established general ENT practice, seeing a mix of clinic and surgical cases with chances to teach and join clinical research. Good match if you want broad ENT work plus some academic-style opportunities.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside support role focused on hygiene, mobility help, vitals, and assisting with procedures, admissions, and discharges. Great for someone patient-focused who’s comfortable with EMR documentation and wants to be part of a tight care team.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Location: Torrington, CT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, every other holiday/weekend

Salary: Not listed

Support the med-surg unit with direct and indirect patient care in a fast-paced hospital setting. No experience is required, training is provided, and there’s a clinical ladder for career growth if you hold credentials like CNA, CPCT/A, EMT, or CMA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.