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Torrey
📅 Holiday Hoedown & Santa gifts for kids 0–12 on Dec. 3
10 days ago
📅 Holiday Hoedown with Santa – Dec. 3, 2026
Torrey Town is hosting a Holiday Hoedown on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the DUP Building on Main Street (next to the LDS chapel).
Come enjoy:
- Christmas carols
- A holiday story
- Santa’s visit with gifts for children ages 0–12
Please bring a dozen cookies to share with neighbors.
You can also help local kids by donating toys. Drop toy donations off at Torrey Town Hall.
It’s a simple, fun way to kick off the holidays with the community!
More Info: Torrey Town Website
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