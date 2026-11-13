📅 Holiday Hoedown with Santa – Dec. 3, 2026

Torrey Town is hosting a Holiday Hoedown on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the DUP Building on Main Street (next to the LDS chapel).

Come enjoy:

Christmas carols

A holiday story

Santa’s visit with gifts for children ages 0–12

Please bring a dozen cookies to share with neighbors.

You can also help local kids by donating toys. Drop toy donations off at Torrey Town Hall.

It’s a simple, fun way to kick off the holidays with the community!