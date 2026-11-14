Torrance food spots are busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, many with solid benefits.

Employer: King’s Hawaiian

King’s Hawaiian Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,600 – $95,000/year

Lead the team at the famous King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant, running daily operations and guest experience with a big focus on Aloha service. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of restaurant management and want strong benefits, PTO, and a chance to grow with a well-known local brand.

Employer: Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung Location: 21540 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50/hour

Support the back-of-house at a busy, popular restaurant by washing dishes, helping with cleaning, and handling deliveries and trash. No experience required, and there are medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, and growth opportunities for people who want to move up.

Employer: Ralphs (in-store Starbucks)

Ralphs (in-store Starbucks) Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Make coffee drinks, chat with customers, and keep the in-store Starbucks area clean and stocked. Good for someone with strong customer service skills who likes a fast pace and wants flexible, part-time hours inside a grocery store setting.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your resume to more than one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.