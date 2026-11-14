Torrance has some solid customer service and retail roles right now, especially if you like steady hours and clear pay. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 per hour

Work mostly solo, manage storage properties, help customers with rentals, and keep the site looking sharp. Flexible full-time schedules, benefits at 20+ hours, mileage reimbursement, and a chance to earn performance bonuses.

Employer: AppleOne Employment Services (direct hire for client)

(direct hire for client) Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $25.00–$28.00 per hour

Office-based role linking customers, warehouse, accounting, and sales. You’ll process purchase orders, track shipments, and handle follow-up—great if you like detail work, problem solving, and a stable, team-focused setting.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Torrance, CA (local retail route)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19–$22 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/yr)

Travel between local stores, stock and display popular snack brands, and build relationships with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.