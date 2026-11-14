Torrance is busy with freight, aerospace, and global logistics right now, which means steady hiring in warehouses and supply chain roles. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping goods moving and operations on track.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Kuehne+Nagel Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Hands-on warehouse role building airline ULDs, handling imports/exports, and working with dangerous goods for a global logistics leader. Good fit if you have warehouse experience and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in international freight.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Torrance, CA (S Western Ave)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $23.58 – $29.47/hour

Lead a team in a busy warehouse, overseeing staff, inventory, and shipments for one of the world’s largest logistics companies. Ideal if you’ve got 3–5 years of warehouse experience, some leadership background, and want to step into a supervisor role.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Torrance, CA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,200 – $125,000/year

Senior-level supply chain role owning complex purchasing and supplier management for aerospace parts and materials. Great match if you have strong procurement experience, know SAP, and want to drive strategy and performance in a high-impact environment.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.