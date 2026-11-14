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🚚 Torrance, CA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Torrance is busy with freight, aerospace, and global logistics right now, which means steady hiring in warehouses and supply chain roles. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping goods moving and operations on track.
Air Logistics Warehouse Specialist
- Employer: Kuehne+Nagel
- Location: Torrance, CA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: $22–$25/hour
Hands-on warehouse role building airline ULDs, handling imports/exports, and working with dangerous goods for a global logistics leader. Good fit if you have warehouse experience and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in international freight.
3rd Shift Warehouse Team Lead
- Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics
- Location: Torrance, CA (S Western Ave)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: $23.58 – $29.47/hour
Lead a team in a busy warehouse, overseeing staff, inventory, and shipments for one of the world’s largest logistics companies. Ideal if you’ve got 3–5 years of warehouse experience, some leadership background, and want to step into a supervisor role.
Sr Procurement Buyer
- Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
- Location: Torrance, CA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,200 – $125,000/year
Senior-level supply chain role owning complex purchasing and supplier management for aerospace parts and materials. Great match if you have strong procurement experience, know SAP, and want to drive strategy and performance in a high-impact environment.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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