Torrance is busy in aerospace manufacturing right now. If you’ve got inspection or hands-on production skills, there are some solid full-time roles open with big-name employers.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-driven pay + full benefits)

Hands-on role working on inspection, testing, and repair of aerospace components in a production environment. You’ll use specialized tools, troubleshoot issues, and keep detailed records to meet strict quality and regulatory standards. U.S. Person status is required due to export control rules.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-driven pay + full benefits)

Quality-focused role doing detailed inspections and tests on aerospace components and assemblies. You’ll spot defects early, work closely with production and engineering, and maintain accurate quality records to meet aerospace regulations. U.S. Person status is required.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace – Howmet Fastening Systems

Howmet Aerospace – Howmet Fastening Systems Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$35/hour + day-one benefits

Senior inspection role covering in-process and final inspection of aerospace fasteners using precision tools, blueprints, and AS9102 First Article requirements. You’ll handle MRB/nonconformance work, NDT checks, and help train other inspectors in a fast-paced shop environment.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.