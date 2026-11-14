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📅 Free Torrance Santa helicopter arrival & holiday kickoff
📅 Santa arrives by helicopter at Torrance holiday kickoff
Bring the family out on Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 4:00–8:00 PM for “Santa Takes Flight: The 2nd Annual Torrance Santa Float Kickoff.”
Santa will make a big entrance by helicopter at Robinson Helicopter Company in Torrance, CA, then the fun continues with:
- A European-style Christmas market
- Food trucks
- Live entertainment
- Santa’s Workshop Kid Zone
- Photos with Santa
This is a free, family-friendly community event that kicks off the Torrance Santa Float tradition, hosted with support from Robinson Helicopter Company, the Torrance Police Foundation, the Torrance Police Officers Association, and The Van Lingen Group.
Just show up during event hours to join the celebration.
More Info: Santa Takes Flight: The 2nd Annual Torrance Santa ...
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