Torrance is buzzing for senior engineers right now—especially if you like hard tech, space, or advanced energy. Here are several high-impact roles where you can own big systems end to end.

Employer: CircuitHire (recruiting for a space technology company)

CircuitHire (recruiting for a space technology company) Location: Torrance / Los Angeles, CA (onsite, space hardware)

(onsite, space hardware) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $250K + Equity

Own RF electronics for next‑gen space communications, from concept through manufacturing, test, and deployment. You’ll work hands-on with a tight team of hardware, software, and FPGA engineers, taking full lifecycle ownership of RF front ends, PCB layout, and lab bring‑up. U.S. citizenship or permanent residency is required due to government contracts.

Employer: Valar Atomics

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $240,000 USD

Lead the design of fluidized bed CVD coaters for TRISO nuclear fuel—from skid design and gas delivery to commissioning and 24/7 operations. This is a hands-on technical leadership role where you guide a small team, own P&IDs and layouts, and work with hazardous process gases in a high-growth advanced energy startup.

Employer: Valar Atomics

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $240,000 USD

Own high‑temperature furnace systems for TRISO fuel fabrication, from design and fabrication through factory/site acceptance and handoff to operations. You’ll lead engineers, design furnace vessels and gas systems, and solve reliability issues while helping scale a new kind of nuclear power technology.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company is growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.