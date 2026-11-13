Torrance retail is busy right now—mall traffic, big box stores, and local shops are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Torrance, CA – Del Amo Fashion Center

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.20 – $28.30/hour + commission (about 3% on beauty)

Why it’s interesting: Lead the Bobbi Brown counter, do makeup applications and skincare consults, and drive sales in a busy, fashion-focused store. Comes with medical/vision, dental, 401k, PTO, holidays, merchandise discount, and training on the latest beauty trends.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour

Why it’s interesting: Classic store-floor role where you greet customers, run the register, stock, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like staying active, learning retail basics, and want a Fortune 500 employer with clear processes and training.

Employer: Paul's Photo

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Part-time (up to ~28 hours/week)

Pay: $18.47 – $22.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Great for photo lovers—help customers turn film and digital shots into quality prints using Photoshop/Lightroom, with an employee discount and flexible schedule in a local shop setting.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.