Torrance is busy in aerospace and defense right now, and leadership roles are popping up with strong pay. If you’ve got program or operations experience, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Red Cat Holdings

Red Cat Holdings Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,595 – $198,950 + equity + potential bonuses

Lead complex, cross‑functional programs for unmanned aircraft systems from concept through production and sustainment. This role owns schedule, scope, and risk across hardware and software teams, and is ideal if you have 7+ years leading technical programs in aerospace or high‑reliability hardware.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $201,000 – $251,000

Site‑level leadership role owning end‑to‑end supply chain, production, and logistics for a major aerospace operation. You’ll drive lean manufacturing, set KPIs, and lead continuous improvement, with a strong benefits package and impact across a high‑visibility facility.

Employer: Stellant Systems, Inc.

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $155,000/yr DOE

Run programs for satellite traveling wave tube amplifiers serving both commercial and DoD customers. You’ll guide efforts from proposal through delivery, manage customer relationships, and present program reviews to senior leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.