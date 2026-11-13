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💻 Torrance CA IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Torrance tech is buzzing right now, with defense, space, and enterprise IT all hiring for senior roles. If you’ve got deep experience, these openings are worth a serious look.
Senior Platform Engineer – Autonomy Runtime
- Employer: Neros Technologies
- Location: Torrance, CA (defense drone tech)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,500 – $228,500 USD (base)
Build the onboard software platform that runs autonomy on high-performance drones. This role is very hands-on with embedded Linux, modern C++, real-time scheduling, high-rate logging, and sensor data pipelines for combat-tested unmanned systems.
.NET Technology Architect – Enterprise Digital Solutions
- Employer: Pacer Group
- Location: Torrance, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$160K annually
- Deadline: November 30, 2026
- Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k)
Lead architecture for large-scale digital and transactional systems using .NET, AWS, microservices, APIs, and Angular/React. Great fit if you have 12+ years in enterprise architecture and want to own tech roadmaps and cloud strategy.
Enterprise Systems Manager – ERP & Operations
- Employer: Northwood (space infrastructure)
- Location: Torrance, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own and improve core enterprise apps (ERP, MES, PLM, procurement, finance) that support a fast-growing space communications company. Ideal if you have 5+ years in enterprise systems, love integrations/APIs, and can bridge IT with operations; U.S. person status and ability to obtain a Secret clearance required.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full description sparks ideas or related roles at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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