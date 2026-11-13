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📣 Torrance, CA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $60K+
Torrance has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on loan origination to brand-building and B2B consulting. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s real money and growth here.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Purchase-Focused, Full Support
- Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)
- Location: Torrance, CA (on-site sales role)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based
- Salary: $60K–$180K/year (commission; draws/sign-on for proven producers)
Purchase-focused loan officer role with in-house processing, underwriting, and closing so your deals move fast and agents stay happy. You’ll sell a wide product menu (conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, state housing programs) with a clear path to team lead or branch and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, PTO).
Marketing Manager
- Employer: Rowan Appliance Inc.
- Location: Torrance, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year (DOE)
Lead marketing for a growing home appliance brand that blends design, tech, and sustainability. You’ll own strategy, digital campaigns, brand building, and team leadership, working across social, paid ads, email, SEO, influencers, and more, with lots of room to shape the brand’s U.S. presence.
Customs Consulting Solutions Manager
- Employer: Kuehne+Nagel
- Location: Torrance, CA (U.S.-wide consulting focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year base + incentives
Sales-focused consulting role growing Kuehne+Nagel’s Trade Consulting business. You’ll use your customs/trade compliance expertise to win new consulting projects, expand existing accounts, and act as a subject matter expert on duty optimization and regulations, with a global logistics leader and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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