Torrance has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on loan origination to brand-building and B2B consulting. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s real money and growth here.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) Location: Torrance, CA (on-site sales role)

(on-site sales role) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: $60K–$180K/year (commission; draws/sign-on for proven producers)

Purchase-focused loan officer role with in-house processing, underwriting, and closing so your deals move fast and agents stay happy. You’ll sell a wide product menu (conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, state housing programs) with a clear path to team lead or branch and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, PTO).

Employer: Rowan Appliance Inc.

Location: Torrance, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year (DOE)

Lead marketing for a growing home appliance brand that blends design, tech, and sustainability. You’ll own strategy, digital campaigns, brand building, and team leadership, working across social, paid ads, email, SEO, influencers, and more, with lots of room to shape the brand’s U.S. presence.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Location: Torrance, CA (U.S.-wide consulting focus)

(U.S.-wide consulting focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year base + incentives

Sales-focused consulting role growing Kuehne+Nagel’s Trade Consulting business. You’ll use your customs/trade compliance expertise to win new consulting projects, expand existing accounts, and act as a subject matter expert on duty optimization and regulations, with a global logistics leader and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.