Torrance neighbors are giving away some fun and useful free items today. If you’re nearby, these are worth a quick look before they’re gone.

Item: Regalo Pampers, adult size Large, new in package

Location: Torrance, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

These are adult-size Pampers, marked as new. Great if you or a family member can use them, or if you help care for someone who needs mobility or health care products.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Bin of Disney and classic VHS tapes

Location: Delthorne, Torrance, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Includes movies like The Lion King, Mulan, and Monsters, Inc., all stored together in a bin. The poster says these are free and must be picked up today (Thursday) or they’ll be thrown away tonight. Perfect for collectors or anyone with a working VCR.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: McDonald Pokémon 2026 collectible, listed as NM (near mint) and new

Location: Torrance, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A Pokémon collectible from a McDonald’s promotion, described as near mint and new. Great for Pokémon fans or collectors looking to add to their set.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items in Torrance tend to go fast, especially when pickup is same-day. If something here interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.