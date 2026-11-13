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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Torrance Right Now
Torrance neighbors are giving away some fun and useful free items today. If you’re nearby, these are worth a quick look before they’re gone.
Pampers – Adult Size Large (New)
Item: Regalo Pampers, adult size Large, new in package
Location: Torrance, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
These are adult-size Pampers, marked as new. Great if you or a family member can use them, or if you help care for someone who needs mobility or health care products.
Collection of Disney and Classic VHS Tapes
Item: Bin of Disney and classic VHS tapes
Location: Delthorne, Torrance, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Includes movies like The Lion King, Mulan, and Monsters, Inc., all stored together in a bin. The poster says these are free and must be picked up today (Thursday) or they’ll be thrown away tonight. Perfect for collectors or anyone with a working VCR.
McDonald Pokémon 2026 Collectible
Item: McDonald Pokémon 2026 collectible, listed as NM (near mint) and new
Location: Torrance, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A Pokémon collectible from a McDonald’s promotion, described as near mint and new. Great for Pokémon fans or collectors looking to add to their set.
Free items in Torrance tend to go fast, especially when pickup is same-day. If something here interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.