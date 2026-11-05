undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Torrance
State Legislative Advocacy Committee meets Nov. 6
7 days ago
The State Legislative Advocacy Committee will meet on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 2 p.m. in the LeRoy J. Jackson Council Chamber to discuss and set direction on the City of Torrance's 2026–2027 State Legislative Priorities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Torrance CA Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.