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Torrance

State Legislative Advocacy Committee meets Nov. 6

7 days ago
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The State Legislative Advocacy Committee will meet on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 2 p.m. in the LeRoy J. Jackson Council Chamber to discuss and set direction on the City of Torrance's 2026–2027 State Legislative Priorities.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Torrance CA Government

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