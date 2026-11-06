Free Oil Filter Exchange Event in Torrance

Drivers can get a free new oil filter by bringing a used one to AutoZone (17490 Hawthorne Blvd.) on Saturday, November 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. Used motor oil will also be accepted for recycling at the same time and place. More information: https://conta.cc/4AxssOD

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Torrance CA Government