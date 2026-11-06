📅 Craft beer festival at Western Museum of Flight Nov. 7

📅 CCBA Summit Beer Festival at Western Museum of Flight

Spend an afternoon tasting craft beer among vintage airplanes in Torrance.

The CCBA Summit Beer Festival brings together 80+ award‑winning independent breweries for tastings, brewer meet‑and‑greets, live music, and local food trucks.

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 1:00–5:00 PM

Where: Western Museum of Flight, 3301 Airport Dr., Torrance, CA 90505

Cost: Tickets start at $65 for early online general admission

You can sample new releases and favorite beers, talk directly with the brewers, and explore the museum’s historic aircraft on the airport tarmac.

Every ticket helps support California’s small, independent craft breweries.