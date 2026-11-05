🚌 Torrance, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Torrance has a steady flow of driving and auto jobs right now, from car lots to Amazon-style delivery routes. If you like being on the move and working outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Scott Robinson Honda

Scott Robinson Honda Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour (based on experience)

Help keep the dealership running smoothly by moving cars, keeping the lot clean, and supporting the service team. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have a valid driver’s license and clean record, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth in a well-known local auto group.

Employer: Envizion Logistics LLC (posting via Radin Logistics)

(posting via Radin Logistics) Location: Torrance, CA / South Gate, CA (service area Torrance)

(service area Torrance) Type: Full-time & Part-time, Temporary

Pay: From $23.50/hour, potential $25+/hour with incentives and daily overtime

Drive company vehicles delivering Amazon packages, about 180–190 stops per day, with paid training, health insurance, PTO, and a flexible schedule. You must be 21+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, work weekends (must be available Sundays), and have a valid driver’s license and clean record.

Employer: M and S Enterprise

Location: 970 Francisco St, Torrance, CA 90502

Type: Seasonal, Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $23.50–$24.50/hour

Seasonal delivery role using a company vehicle (no CDL required), running 8–10 hour shifts between about 10:00 am–8:00 pm, 7 days a week. You’ll get paid training, overtime, PTO, and a flexible schedule, but you must be 21+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, pass a drug test, and work at least one weekend day.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles in Torrance tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.