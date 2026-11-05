🏭 Torrance Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr Openings

Torrance’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and defense. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Moog Inc. – Military Aircraft Group

Moog Inc. – Military Aircraft Group Location: Torrance, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

Pay: $25.00–$35.00/hour

You’ll manage and kit tooling and over 20,000 inspection gages for an aerospace machine shop that supports aircraft like the F-35. Good fit if you have tool setting/kitting experience, are comfortable with gauges and Microsoft Office, and like a fast-paced, organized shop.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace – Howmet Fastening Systems

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $21.00–$24.00/hour

Set up and run secondary production machines, do light bench and assembly work, and check parts with gauges. Great entry-to-mid role if you know basic shop math, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want strong benefits and 401(k) in a big aerospace company.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc.

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $34.00/hour + up to $3,000 bonus

Build and assemble precision metal parts, read blueprints, and inspect your own work. Ideal if you have 2+ years in machining/fabrication and want higher hourly pay plus solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Neros Technologies

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$36.00/hour

Hands-on assembly of drone structures and components using hand tools, following work orders and instructions. Good for detail-oriented builders with 2+ years using hand/power tools who want to be part of a fast-moving defense tech startup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.