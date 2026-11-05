🏗️ Torrance CA Engineering Roles with Multiple $95K+ Openings

Torrance is buzzing with cutting‑edge engineering work in drones and space tech. If you like hands‑on hardware and fast problem‑solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Neros Technologies

Neros Technologies Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,500 – $161,500 USD

Lead the full technical side of defense drone programs, from early development through production and sustainment. You’ll translate customer requirements into real engineering work, coordinate across mechanical, electrical, software, manufacturing, and more, and own key documentation, testing, and compliance to MIL-STD requirements.

Employer: Neros Technologies

Neros Technologies Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,500 – $136,000 USD

Own how multirotor drones actually fly in the real world, from FPV test flights to tuning and data‑driven performance fixes. Great fit if you already build/fly quadcopters, enjoy digging into blackbox/telemetry logs, and want a hands‑on role improving stability and reliability at scale.

Employer: Northwood

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 per year (Level 1–2)

Work on advanced electronics for a global phased‑array ground station network supporting satellite missions. You’ll own RF, power, and high‑speed digital boards from design through deployment, debug fielded systems, and drive design improvements that roll out to real sites around the world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.