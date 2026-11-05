💰 Torrance CA Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Torrance has a solid mix of hands-on bookkeeping roles and higher-level finance careers right now. Here are a few strong options if you like working with numbers and clear results.

Employer: SoTalent (for a leading automotive organization)

SoTalent (for a leading automotive organization) Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Industry: Automotive / Manufacturing

This role supports leadership with budget vs. actual analysis, forecasting, and month-end close work across multiple business units. You’ll use your GAAP/IFRS knowledge and SAP (including BPC) skills to guide investment decisions, build executive presentations, and help improve profitability.

Employer: E & G Management Company

Location: Torrance, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Small property management office looking for a dependable bookkeeper who can also handle the front desk. You’ll manage A/R, A/P, rent processing, bank and credit card reconciliations, and month-end close, plus basic reception tasks. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of bookkeeping and want steady, local work.

Employer: Paul Davis Restoration (IICRC listing)

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Compensation: $70,000 – $82,000 per year

You’ll own job costing in project management software and QuickBooks Online, oversee accounting records, help with payroll, and step in on daily operations when the owner is out. Comes with health benefits, paid time off, training, and growth opportunities in a restoration company that works with insurance carriers and property owners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.