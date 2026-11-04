🏭 Torrance, CA Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Roles Hiring Now

Torrance has a solid mix of high-tech manufacturing and hands-on craft work right now. If you like building real things and seeing the results, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Northwood

Northwood Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Category: High-reliability electronics / space hardware

Own the setup and performance of a full SMT line (printers, pick-and-place, reflow, SPI, AOI, X-ray) for a modern space infrastructure company. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years SMT experience and want your work to support real satellite and national security missions.

Employer: RH (Dennis & Leen / Formations Workshop)

(Dennis & Leen / Formations Workshop) Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Category: High-end furniture manufacturing / finishing

Hands-on, artistic role applying genuine gold leaf to luxury furniture using traditional gilding methods. Great fit if you have 3+ years in gilding or decorative finishing and enjoy detailed craft work, antique-style finishes, and collaborating with designers.

Employer: Verus Aerospace

Location: Torrance, CA

Type: Full-time

Category: Aerospace machining / CNC production

Run 5-axis CNC mills and other equipment to produce precision aluminum parts for aerospace. Good match if you have 3+ years milling experience, can read blueprints and GD&T, and are comfortable with Fanuc controls and multi-shift production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.