Toronto’s plants and shops are busy right now, and a few solid hands-on roles are open. If you like working with tools and machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Precision Castparts (TIMET)

Precision Castparts (TIMET) Location: Toronto, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (notes competitive wages & excellent benefits)

Work across different production departments using gear like overhead cranes, forklifts, saws, lathes, and lab testing equipment. You’ll support both the production floor and quality lab, reporting to a shift supervisor.

Highlights:

Requires high school diploma , valid driver’s license , and 1+ year industrial or warehouse experience

, , and Must pass background check, drug test, and basic physical

U.S. person documentation needed for ITAR/export control rules

rules Resumes must be in Word or PDF and submitted online (not at the plant)

Employer: MobilityWorks

Location: Toronto, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building out the inside of light-duty trucks and vans, including vinyl, carpet, plastics, and ramps for wheelchair users. You’ll use hand and power tools to install seats, panels, flooring, lighting, and other custom parts.

Highlights:

Experience with interior assembly, trimming, and fabrication is preferred

is preferred Need to be comfortable reading schematics and following specs

and following specs Mix of independent work and team work in a warehouse/shop setting

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local shops update openings often. Share this with a neighbor who’s handy and looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.