🏥 Topsham, Maine Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Topsham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both travel therapists and primary care providers. If you’re open to Maine’s coast and small-town feel, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Topsham, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, full-time, , Estimated Pay: $2,093 per week (travel package; stipend based on eligibility)

(travel package; stipend based on eligibility) Duration: 13 weeks , start ASAP

, Setting: Outpatient Physical Therapy

Outpatient Physical Therapy Key note: Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify for travel stipends and related benefits.

This is a solid short-term contract if you want steady daytime hours in an outpatient setting and like the idea of exploring coastal Maine while you work.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Topsham, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 5×8-hr day shifts

, full-time, , Estimated Pay: $2,076.08 per week Weekly wages: $720.00 Meals & incidentals per diem: $542.43 Housing per diem: $813.65

Duration: 13 weeks

Start Date: 11/23/2026

Setting: Outpatient Physical Therapy

Outpatient Physical Therapy Perks: Medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, housing options or allowance, licensure reimbursement, weekly direct deposit.

Great fit if you like clear pay breakdowns, strong traveler benefits, and want to lock in a future assignment in Maine.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare – Topsham Family Medicine

Location: Topsham, ME

Type: Full-Time , days

, days Estimated Salary: $125,000–$144,000/year

Setting: Outpatient primary care, all ages

Outpatient primary care, all ages Benefits: Competitive pay, health/dental/vision, malpractice with tail, retirement plan with employer contribution, PTO, CME allowance, potential sign-on bonus, and options for loan repayment and relocation assistance.

You’ll join an established primary care team, provide full-scope outpatient care, and enjoy a short drive to Portland plus easy access to four-season outdoor activities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Topsham tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.