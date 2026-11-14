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💰 Topsail Beach wins $250K grant for nature preserve access
💰 $250K grant to improve Topsail Beach Nature Preserve
The Town of Topsail Beach has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (NCDCM) through its Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program.
The money will go toward the Topsail Beach Nature Preserve Facilities Project, which focuses on:
- Improving public access to the nature preserve
- Protecting the area’s natural beauty and coastal resources
This funding will support ongoing upgrades at the Topsail Beach Nature Preserve, making it easier for people to enjoy the space while still caring for the environment.
No action is needed from residents right now, but this is a good one to keep on your radar if you enjoy using the preserve or care about local conservation projects.
More Info: Topsail Beach North Carolina > About Topsail Beach...
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