📢 Share your voice in the Toppenish family survey (prizes too!)

Toppenish School District’s Annual Family Communications Survey is now open, and they’re asking all Toppenish families to share feedback on how the district communicates and connects with you.

The survey is completely anonymous and will stay open through Monday, November 30, 2026.

When you finish the survey, you can follow a separate link to enter a prize drawing for 8 prizes, including:

McDonald’s birthday party for up to 15 kids

for up to 15 kids Family movie package for 4 at Grand Cinemas Sunnyside

at Grand Cinemas Sunnyside Safeway birthday celebration package (24 cupcakes + balloon bouquet)

(24 cupcakes + balloon bouquet) Live Christmas tree from The Home Depot in Union Gap

from The Home Depot in Union Gap 2 Toppenish-branded blankets

YETI lunch box cooler

40 oz Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler

$10 Starbucks gift card

Complete the survey by November 30, 2026 here: https://forms.gle/AZA3RvSGZam1My5K6.

Your feedback helps the district keep families informed, included, and connected to your child’s education.