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📢 Toppenish family survey open now with prizes through Nov. 30
📢 Share your voice in the Toppenish family survey (prizes too!)
Toppenish School District’s Annual Family Communications Survey is now open, and they’re asking all Toppenish families to share feedback on how the district communicates and connects with you.
The survey is completely anonymous and will stay open through Monday, November 30, 2026.
When you finish the survey, you can follow a separate link to enter a prize drawing for 8 prizes, including:
- McDonald’s birthday party for up to 15 kids
- Family movie package for 4 at Grand Cinemas Sunnyside
- Safeway birthday celebration package (24 cupcakes + balloon bouquet)
- Live Christmas tree from The Home Depot in Union Gap
- 2 Toppenish-branded blankets
- YETI lunch box cooler
- 40 oz Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler
- $10 Starbucks gift card
Complete the survey by November 30, 2026 here: https://forms.gle/AZA3RvSGZam1My5K6.
Your feedback helps the district keep families informed, included, and connected to your child’s education.
More Info: Toppenish School District -
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