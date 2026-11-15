Topeka’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to homecare and clinic work. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,706 per week

Day-shift Cath Lab Technologist contract (about 40 hrs/week, 9a–5p) with aggressive compensation packages, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and tax-free stipends for those who qualify. Great if you want strong pay, steady hours, and full travel benefits with a national staffing agency.

Employer: Pascack Valley Medical Center (University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus)

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Clinic LPN role in an OBGYN setting, working day shift with a long-established health system. You’ll support patient care under an RN, with access to career growth, tuition help, PTO, and comprehensive health benefits in a people-first environment.

Employer: Stormont Vail Health

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Hybrid

RN Case Manager role (about 40 hrs/week) focused on discharge planning, care coordination, and reducing readmissions for medically complex patients. Good fit if you have hospital experience and want a mix of patient-facing work and some remote flexibility while using strong critical thinking and communication skills.

Employer: Stormont Vail Health

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Hybrid

Master’s-level behavioral health role providing outpatient therapy, assessments, diagnosis, and discharge planning. Ideal for LMSW, LMLP, LPC, or LMFT clinicians working toward clinical licensure who want steady hours, a clinic setting, and structured supervision.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time (plus FT & PRN options available)

Pay: $30–$38/hr, weekly pay

Provide one-on-one care in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling (days, evenings, overnights) and long-term cases. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), PTO (where applicable), $1,000 sign-on bonus, and $2,000 referral bonus, plus strong local clinical support.

Employer: Brighter Strides ABA Therapy

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time (Full-time, hybrid & virtual options available)

BCBA role focused on ABA services for children with autism, with options for full-time, part-time, hybrid, or virtual work. Designed for clinicians who want flexibility, manageable caseloads, and room to grow while working closely with families.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Vision

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$22/hr

Front office role in a pediatric dental practice, handling phones, scheduling, payments, and keeping the office welcoming and clean. Good for friendly, organized people who like working with kids and want bonus opportunities, PTO, holidays, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time (2 roles, Saturdays required)

Hands-on role supporting vets with animal care at a local animal hospital. Full-time staff can access development programs, mentorship, competitive pay with bonuses, 401(k) match, health benefits, and generous PTO, in a team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.