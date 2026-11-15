Topeka has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now—from tiny kittens to a wise 14‑year‑old gentleman. Here’s a friendly roundup to help you find your next feline family member.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (about 14 years )

Senior (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/tan tiger with white

Black/tan tiger with white Weight: 9.6 lbs

9.6 lbs Adoption fee: $25 — sponsored by CBD American Shaman Topeka

— sponsored by CBD American Shaman Topeka Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

A dignified older boy with striking tiger stripes and white accents, Mr. Whiskers is a great choice if you love calm, settled cats. With his adoption fee sponsored, he’s also a very budget‑friendly companion.

👉 Meet Mr. Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 5 months )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 6.8 lbs

6.8 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Atreyu is a sleek young black kitty with lots of growing and learning still ahead of him. He’s a nice match for families who want to raise a cat from his teenage stage into adulthood.

👉 Meet Atreyu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey

Grey Weight: 8.46 lbs

8.46 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Soft grey Ginny is a young adult—past the tiny kitten chaos, but still playful and fun. She’s a good option if you want a cat who’s already a bit more settled.

👉 Meet Ginny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months )

Baby (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: 3.7 lbs

3.7 lbs Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Little Jinx is a petite black kitten ready to grow up with her new family. She’s at a great age for bonding and training into your home routine.

👉 Meet Jinx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten (foster-based)

What Sega’s foster says:

Loves to rub on your legs and beg for food

Often watches television

Sleeps under the covers

Very polite and sweet

Loves chin, ear, and head rubs (they make her little leg kick!)

Lives with a dog who ignores cats and does fine; may do well with a cat‑friendly dog

👉 Meet SEGA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Where to meet: Petsmart on Wakarusa with siblings Ring Bearer & Best Man

Address: 4820 Bauer Farm Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049

Groom is part of a trio of gray kittens waiting together at Petsmart. You can visit him in person during store hours and see how he fits with your family.

👉 Meet Groom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Where to meet: Petsmart on Wakarusa with siblings Best Man & Groom

Address: 4820 Bauer Farm Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049

Another member of the “wedding party,” Ring Bearer is a sweet gray kitten you can meet right in the store. Consider adopting him with a sibling for built‑in playtime.

👉 Meet Ring Bearer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Where to meet: Petsmart on Wakarusa with siblings Ring Bearer & Groom

Address: 4820 Bauer Farm Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049

Best Man rounds out this adorable kitten trio. If you’re looking for a playful youngster, he’s ready to charm you in person.

👉 Meet Best Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Foster notes: Fostered with sister Mary Kate Sister is shy; Boy Ashley is “life of the party” Follows you around like a shadow Has a big case of FOMO and wants to be where you are



👉 Meet Boy Ashley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $75 (listed in description)

(listed in description) Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Langston is described as a true “love bug.” He was found injured in the country, has healed up, and now shows his gratitude with lots of affection. His rescuers say he’d make a great addition to almost any family.

👉 Meet Langston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby with striking markings

Brown Tabby with striking markings Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Foster notes: Lives with an Aussie mix dog, two adult cats, and another young foster cat Gets along with everyone—no hiding, hissing, or growling Very sweet, purry, and loving Has silky-soft fur and beautiful swirl markings



👉 Meet Swirly Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Fostered with: Sister Wilma

Sister Wilma Foster notes: “Aggressively friendly” and throws himself under your feet to be close Fearless, high‑energy explorer Very curious about the outdoors (escape risk—needs a secure home) Needs lots of stimulation; foster recommends other interactive animals, including cats, dogs, and even toddlers



👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten

Wilma is a sweet brown tabby baby and Fred’s sister. Like all Team Kitten cats, she is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, treated for fleas/ticks, and has age‑appropriate vaccines. Adoption also includes a Royal Canin adoption kit and a free month of Royal Canin food.

👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Topeka, KS, please consider visiting Helping Hands Humane Society or reaching out to Team Kitten to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.