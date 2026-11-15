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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Topeka
Topeka has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now—from tiny kittens to a wise 14‑year‑old gentleman. Here’s a friendly roundup to help you find your next feline family member.
Mr. Whiskers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior (about 14 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/tan tiger with white
- Weight: 9.6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25 — sponsored by CBD American Shaman Topeka
- Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society
- Phone: (785) 233-7325
A dignified older boy with striking tiger stripes and white accents, Mr. Whiskers is a great choice if you love calm, settled cats. With his adoption fee sponsored, he’s also a very budget‑friendly companion.
👉 Meet Mr. Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Atreyu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 6.8 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society
- Phone: (785) 233-7325
Atreyu is a sleek young black kitty with lots of growing and learning still ahead of him. He’s a nice match for families who want to raise a cat from his teenage stage into adulthood.
👉 Meet Atreyu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Grey
- Weight: 8.46 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society
- Phone: (785) 233-7325
Soft grey Ginny is a young adult—past the tiny kitten chaos, but still playful and fun. She’s a good option if you want a cat who’s already a bit more settled.
👉 Meet Ginny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jinx
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: 3.7 lbs
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society
- Phone: (785) 233-7325
Little Jinx is a petite black kitten ready to grow up with her new family. She’s at a great age for bonding and training into your home routine.
👉 Meet Jinx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SEGA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten (foster-based)
What Sega’s foster says:
- Loves to rub on your legs and beg for food
- Often watches television
- Sleeps under the covers
- Very polite and sweet
- Loves chin, ear, and head rubs (they make her little leg kick!)
- Lives with a dog who ignores cats and does fine; may do well with a cat‑friendly dog
👉 Meet SEGA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Groom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
- Where to meet: Petsmart on Wakarusa with siblings Ring Bearer & Best Man
Address: 4820 Bauer Farm Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049
Groom is part of a trio of gray kittens waiting together at Petsmart. You can visit him in person during store hours and see how he fits with your family.
👉 Meet Groom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ring Bearer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
- Where to meet: Petsmart on Wakarusa with siblings Best Man & Groom
Address: 4820 Bauer Farm Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049
Another member of the “wedding party,” Ring Bearer is a sweet gray kitten you can meet right in the store. Consider adopting him with a sibling for built‑in playtime.
👉 Meet Ring Bearer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Best Man
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
- Where to meet: Petsmart on Wakarusa with siblings Ring Bearer & Groom
Address: 4820 Bauer Farm Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049
Best Man rounds out this adorable kitten trio. If you’re looking for a playful youngster, he’s ready to charm you in person.
👉 Meet Best Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boy Ashley
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
- Foster notes:
- Fostered with sister Mary Kate
- Sister is shy; Boy Ashley is “life of the party”
- Follows you around like a shadow
- Has a big case of FOMO and wants to be where you are
👉 Meet Boy Ashley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Langston
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $75 (listed in description)
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
Langston is described as a true “love bug.” He was found injured in the country, has healed up, and now shows his gratitude with lots of affection. His rescuers say he’d make a great addition to almost any family.
👉 Meet Langston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Swirly Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby with striking markings
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
- Foster notes:
- Lives with an Aussie mix dog, two adult cats, and another young foster cat
- Gets along with everyone—no hiding, hissing, or growling
- Very sweet, purry, and loving
- Has silky-soft fur and beautiful swirl markings
👉 Meet Swirly Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fred
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
- Fostered with: Sister Wilma
- Foster notes:
- “Aggressively friendly” and throws himself under your feet to be close
- Fearless, high‑energy explorer
- Very curious about the outdoors (escape risk—needs a secure home)
- Needs lots of stimulation; foster recommends other interactive animals, including cats, dogs, and even toddlers
👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Team Kitten
Wilma is a sweet brown tabby baby and Fred’s sister. Like all Team Kitten cats, she is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, treated for fleas/ticks, and has age‑appropriate vaccines. Adoption also includes a Royal Canin adoption kit and a free month of Royal Canin food.
👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Topeka, KS, please consider visiting Helping Hands Humane Society or reaching out to Team Kitten to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.