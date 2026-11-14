Topeka’s on-the-road job scene is busy right now, with options from local delivery to regional routes. If you like staying moving and don’t mind some long days, these are worth a look.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Location: Based in Topeka, KS (heavy travel, 2–3 weeks at a time)

Based in (heavy travel, 2–3 weeks at a time) Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role setting up and taking down traffic control and rail safety zones on highways and rail crossings. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, like working outdoors, and are open to travel and rotating on-call work.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Topeka, KS (must live within 100 miles)

(must live within 100 miles) Type: Full-time, company driver

Average pay: $1,330–$1,620 weekly

Home time: Weekly

Haul home improvement supplies in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch freight and mostly drop-and-hook. Includes mileage + hourly pay, a $7,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers (less for new), pay guarantee for your first 180 days, and benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, and tuition help.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local driving job delivering auto parts to shops and customers, plus picking up returns and helping in the store when needed. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with company contributions, stock purchase plan, and health benefits, and is a solid option if you want to be home daily.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.